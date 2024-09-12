fbpx

Fri. Sep 13th, 2024

 

Snipe, Falconry & Hunting Dove Season Now Underway In Missouri

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Thursday, September 12th, 2024

While hunters of all ages across Missouri are preparing for the archery deer season which begins on Sunday of this weekend, three other seasons not as well-known are already underway.

The Department of Conservation says the common snipe, the falconry dove and hunting dove seasons began a couple weeks ago on the 1st.

Snipe hunters have a daily limit of 8 and a possession limit of 24 while falconry dove hunters have a daily limit of 3 and a possession limit of 9, and hunting dove hunters have a daily limit of 15 with a possession limit of 45.

The Common Snipe and falconry dove seasons both come to an end on December 16th while the hunting dove season will end on November 29th.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News State News Thursday, September 12th, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony