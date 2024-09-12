Missouri Ranks #20 In States That Are “Most Vaccinated” Against Diseases

In a survey of states that vaccinate the most, Missouri comes in at #20 out of 51 which includes the District of Columbia.

That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which places the Show-Me State at 20th for children and teenagers’ immunization rates, 24th for adult and elderly vaccination rates, and 21st in immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors…just three of the 16 key metrics used to determine the state rankings.

Kentucky, Alaska and Mississippi are at the bottom of the list while Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are identified as the states vaccinating the most.

With vaccines preventing 4 to 5 million deaths per year worldwide, according to the WHO, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States that Vaccinate the Most in 2024, as well as expert commentary, to identify where Americans are most protected from preventable diseases.

WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics, ranging from the share of children, teens and adults vaccinated against various diseases to the share of people without health insurance.

States that Vaccinate Most States that Vaccinate Least 1. Rhode Island 42. Arizona 2. Massachusetts 43. New Jersey 3. Maine 44. Nevada 4. Washington 45. Wyoming 5. Maryland 46. Florida 6. Vermont 47. Texas 7. Minnesota 48. Oklahoma 8. New Hampshire 49. Kentucky 9. District of Columbia 50. Alaska 10. Connecticut 51. Mississippi

Best vs. Worst

District of Columbia has the highest influenza vaccination coverage for children , which is 1.8 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest.

, which is 1.8 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest. Vermont has the highest share of adults with the tetanus vaccination , which is 1.6 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest.

, which is 1.6 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest. South Dakota has the highest share of adults aged 60 and older with the zoster vaccination , which is 2.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest.

, which is 2.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest. Minnesota has the highest share of children 19 to 35 months old living in poverty with the combined 7-vaccine series, which is 1.7 times higher than in California, the state with the lowest.

