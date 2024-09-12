Missouri Ranks #20 In States That Are “Most Vaccinated” Against Diseases

Fri. Sep 13th, 2024
In a survey of states that vaccinate the most, Missouri comes in at #20 out of 51 which includes the District of Columbia.
That’s according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com which places the Show-Me State at 20th for children and teenagers’ immunization rates, 24th for adult and elderly vaccination rates, and 21st in immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors…just three of the 16 key metrics used to determine the state rankings.
Kentucky, Alaska and Mississippi are at the bottom of the list while Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island are identified as the states vaccinating the most.
Full report:
With vaccines preventing 4 to 5 million deaths per year worldwide, according to the WHO, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States that Vaccinate the Most in 2024, as well as expert commentary, to identify where Americans are most protected from preventable diseases.
WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics, ranging from the share of children, teens and adults vaccinated against various diseases to the share of people without health insurance.
|States that Vaccinate Most
|States that Vaccinate Least
|1. Rhode Island
|42. Arizona
|2. Massachusetts
|43. New Jersey
|3. Maine
|44. Nevada
|4. Washington
|45. Wyoming
|5. Maryland
|46. Florida
|6. Vermont
|47. Texas
|7. Minnesota
|48. Oklahoma
|8. New Hampshire
|49. Kentucky
|9. District of Columbia
|50. Alaska
|10. Connecticut
|51. Mississippi
Best vs. Worst
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-that-vaccinate-the-most/66237