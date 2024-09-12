Missouri Makes Slight Changes To SB-190 That Affect Camden County Residents

After all the hype and hoopla of Senate Bill-190 to allow counties to freeze property taxes for senior citizens across Missouri, it doesn’t take very long for the state to throw a wrinkle into the new law.

“The biggest change was that the Camden County said that we weren’t going to reassess that property unless there was an increase of 50% in the evaluation of that home. That is, you improved it in some capacity by 50%. The state of Missouri came back and said any improvement is going to have to be reassessed.”

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton goes on to say that the state also codified the age of 62, which was already adopted in Camden County, as the age when seniors, statewide, can apply for the property tax freeze.

Camden County was the first to adopt SB-190.