Snow And Severe Weather Removed From Lake Area Forecast

It looks like the snow chances and the potential for severe weather over the next couple days in the lake area are all but out of the forecast.

“We’re not looking at tornadoes, hail, anything like that” says Weatherology’s Cara Foster.

Foster does say, however, the main concern with the system coming in will be the amount of rainfall which we’ve already seen plenty of over the past couple weeks.

“Especially for the water table. Could just overflow a little bit. There could be some localized flooding .Also we got to look out for just due to the amount of water that’s going to be in the soil. There could be some trees falling, all that stuff.”

One-to-two inches of rain is expected with the system.