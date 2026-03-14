Snow Could Return to the Lake Area by Monday Morning

Don’t look now but “Old Man Winter” may not quite be done yet in the lake area.

That’s according to Weatherology’s Cara Foster who says, after highs in the 70’s on Saturday and Sunday, the temperature will drop like a rock into the teens and, depending on which weather model you want to believe, we could see accumulation just in time for your Monday morning cup of java.

“Probably an inch, inch and 1/2 is the most likely, but one model says one way, the other says the other, so we’ll see which one is right.”

Whatever snow does fall likely won’t stick around long, with high temperatures going north into the lower 30’s on Monday.