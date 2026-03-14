MO Budget Project Director Says Income Tax Swap For Sales Tax Is A “Bad Idea” For Missourians

An effort in the Missouri General Assembly to swap state income tax for increased sales taxes may sound appealing to many but the result would be a bad thing for Missouri families, bad for our communities and ultimately bad for our economy.

That’s according to a statement released by the Missouri Budget Project, a nonprofit public policy analysis organization that analyzes state budget, tax and economic issues.

Budget Project President and CEO Amy Blouin says the tax scheme would hit Missourians hard by undercutting our schools, mental health and services like childcare and support for older kids.

It’s estimated according to the Missouri Budget Project that increased sales taxes will cost up to 80 percent of Missourians more overall while also blowing a $5 billion hole in the state budget.

Sponsored by Representative Bishop Davidson, a Republican in Greene County, the House Judiciary Rule was passed out of the House and is now in the hands of the state Senate.