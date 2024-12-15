SOTO Board of Education Set To Meet On Tuesday

By comparison, what appears to be a short agenda awaits the next meeting of the School of the Osage Board of Education.

Old business appearing on the published agenda includes discussion on an update about the Lake Career and Technical Center in Camdenton while new business items include discussion on the Learn Life Savers program, the 2025-2026 staff calendar, new contracts and change orders, and an executive session to cover personnel and SOTO board policies.

The Osage Board of Education meeting, Tuesday night in the high school field house, begins at 6:00.