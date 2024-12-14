Six Injured, Including Four Lebanon Teens Seriously Hurt, in Early-Morning Accident

Four teenagers from Lebanon are seriously hurt and two adults, also from Lebanon, are injured in a two-vehicle accident just before 1:00 Saturday morning in the 20-thousand block of Ginger Road in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened when a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old woman struck the side of a car driven by a 17-year-old boy who was making a U-turn causing the car to spin out of the control and the other vehicle to overturn.

Seriously hurt in the car were the driver along with his passengers…boys ages 17, 17 and 15…while a 32-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver also suffered minor injuries.

All four of the teenagers were taken to Mercy in Springfield while the adults declined medical attention on the scene.