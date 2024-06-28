SOTO Trains Again for a Worst-Case Scenario Incident

Calling safety of the students and staff a top priority, officials from School of the Osage go through the motions again to prepare for a worst-case scenario…an active shooter incident happening on campus.

The district hosted another two-day training this week under the program known as “ALICE”…or Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

ALICE was first developed following the 1999 Columbine High School shooting when two teens killed 13 people and themselves after two propane bombs planted by them failed to detonate.

ALICE is a nationally recognized response training that other school districts in the lake area also utilize.