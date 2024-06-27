Cardinals And Royals Pull Of Wins In Wednesday Games

Things were looking bleak again for the Royals against the Marlins last night in Kansas City.

In fact, the Fish had a 1-0 lead over the Royals through 7 innings.

But then in the bottom of the 8th, the Royals offense would explode.

It would start with a triple from Bobby Witt Jr.

Salvador Perez would smack a double to left field. It would score a run.

Then he passed Quintino, Nick Lofton, also with some big hits.

The Royals would plate 5 in that bottom of the 8th inning and go on to a 5-1 win.

Brady Singer helped keep the Royals in position to come back.

He would strike out 5 batters.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Braves, the Nightcap.

The winner for St. Louis, 4-1 in the headline here.

The work by lefty Matthew Liberatore who has bounced back from the rotation to the bullpen to the rotation to the minors.

He got the start last night in the Nightcap.

He would go 6 shutout innings, would strike out 8.

Really, his finest start in the big leagues and he does it against a perennial playoff team in the Braves.

Liberatore now 2-2 on the year