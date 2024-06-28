Mizzou, Cardinals & Royals Round Out Friday Sports Report At KRMSRADIO.COM

Former Mizzou point guard Sean East not selected in either of the two rounds of the NBA draft, but has signed what is called an exhibit 10 contract.

It’s a one-year minimum deal with the LA Lakers.

This comes on the heel of East’s very solid performance at the Portsmouth Invitational tournament where he led that tournament with 17.6 points per game

Also earned a G League elite camp invitation, so best of luck to the former Tiger as he takes his game professionally

Rough outing for the Cardinals last night namely Myles Michaelis gave up 10 runs in four and a third innings of work

The Reds pound the Cardinals 11 to 4 bringing to a halt what really has been a lot of momentum for the Redbirds after a good stretch bad stretch.

They’ve been up and down as any team in the National League…

The loss drops the cards back to two games above the 500 mark

The Royals big win last night….they’re chasing the Cleveland Guardians, 2 to 1 the final score.

Michael Waka got the start didn’t earn the win…letting in a run in five and third innings of work.

It was Sam Long coming out of the bullpen to earn the victory with two-thirds struck out four as

Long gets the win