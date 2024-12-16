Special Olympics Recognition Lake of the Ozarks Style

Two longtime members of the Osage Beach Police Department are recognized for their volunteer contributions to Special Olympics Missouri.

Sergeant Travis Morley, a 17-year veteran of the department, and Communications Supervisor Lexie Morley, have been part of the Special Olympics Lake of the Ozarks Plunge committee.

The Morleys have coordinated year-round fundraising events for the cause such as football, track, bocce ball and bowling for the Can-doers…a local Special Olympics team which they also co-coach with Luke Phillips, the husband of another Osage Beach Police officer.

The next plunge at Lake of the Ozarks is set for Saturday, February 22nd.