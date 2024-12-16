fbpx

Special Olympics Recognition Lake of the Ozarks Style

Two longtime members of the Osage Beach Police Department are recognized for their volunteer contributions to Special Olympics Missouri.

Sergeant Travis Morley, a 17-year veteran of the department, and Communications Supervisor Lexie Morley, have been part of the Special Olympics Lake of the Ozarks Plunge committee.

The Morleys have coordinated year-round fundraising events for the cause such as football, track, bocce ball and bowling for the Can-doers…a local Special Olympics team which they also co-coach with Luke Phillips, the husband of another Osage Beach Police officer.

The next plunge at Lake of the Ozarks is set for Saturday, February 22nd.

Reporter Mike Anthony