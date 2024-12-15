Waterspout & Hail Dominate Surprise Severe Weather On Saturday

Strong storms moving into the region on Saturday bring with it intense hail, high winds and a waterspout.

Video and photos across social media clearly show a waterspout in the area of Linn Creek, near the 31-mile marker of the main channel.

It’s unclear if the waterspout went on land to become a tornado, but photos show damage to a few docks and sheds along the shoreline.

The intense storm also brought hail to both Camden and Benton counties, in some cases the hail covering the ground like snow.

Officials from the National Weather Service are investigating and they encourage residents to submit their photos and videos to help them determine the strength and direction of the storm.

So far, there have been no injuries reported as a result of the waterspout.

Waterspout Hits Lake Of The Ozarks Near Linn Creek during surprise severe weather on Saturday 12/14/2024. Video from Destiny Heisz.