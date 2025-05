It was an emotional and heartwarming scene this past week for the Camdenton School District wishing a happy retirement to one of its own.

C-H-S staff organized to pay tribute to “James” who served the district for the past 12 years driving the shuttle and helping staff kids get to their parents everyday.

Also on hand for the surprise were several students.

The district’s Facebook page says it was “a special celebration full of hugs, smiles and happy tears.”