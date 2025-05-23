Production Underway for Season-2 of Ozark Law

Lights, camera, action…there will be a season-2 for the reality TV show Ozark Law.

That’s according to information released today (Friday) by Osage Beach City Hall reporting that shooting for the production actually started on Thursday during the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The series is expected to involve another 10 episodes following Osage Beach and Lake Ozark police on daily patrols and just in time for the main tourist season to begin.

The premiere for season-2 of Ozark Law shown on A&E will be announced later this year.