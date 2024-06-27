Special Session For Osage Beach BOA Set For Friday Afternoon

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together in a special session Friday afternoon with only an executive session appearing on the published agenda.

Although no confirmation is being released, the session to cover the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees could be to announce another city administrator candidate for the board to consider at its next meeting on July 5.

The position of administrator became vacant again following the recent approval of Jeff Hooker to take the job before he decided to rescind the offer and stay in the same position for Camdenton.

Friday’s special meeting of the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen, in city hall, begins at 2:00.