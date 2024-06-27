Lake Regional Butterfly Release Set For Saturday September 7th

Lake Regional Health System has announced the date for this year’s Memorial Butterfly Release.

If you are grieving a loved one — whether the loss was recent or years ago — Lake Regional Hospice invites you to honor their memory at the Lake Regional Memorial Butterfly Release at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Lake Regional Hospital, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach.

“When people lose someone, they often wish for more opportunities to talk about that person and to share how much they meant — and continue to mean — to them,” said Lake Regional Chaplain Rick Herald. “This Memorial Butterfly Release is a chance for people to have those conversations with others walking a similar path.”

This free event is open to all, regardless of whether the loved one used hospice. There will be music, poetry, reflections, a remembrance using loved ones’ names, a benediction and a beautiful butterfly release. Many attendees will bring pictures of their loved ones to share. Light refreshments will be provided.

“This is a time to gather with others who empathize with what you have been through and to reconnect with Lake Regional Hospice nurses and staff if you used this service,” said April Jeffries, BSN, R.N., CHPN, clinical manager of Lake Regional Home Health and Hospice. “Come alone or with family and friends. Children are welcome.”

Those who would like to support Lake Regional Health System may donate at lakeregional.com/Memorial or by texting butterfly2024 to 91999. Those who give $25 or more may submit a loved one’s name for the event program. Please submit donations by Thursday, Aug. 29, to be included on the program.

Hospice provides what the majority of Americans say they want at the end of life — the chance to spend their time at home, with support for them and their family members. Learn more and read George Lawler’s journey through hospice with his wife, Patty, at lakeregional.com/Butterfly.