St. Charles Boat Show Underway This Weekend In St. Louis

It’s a “who’s who” of boating with this year’s St. Charles Boat Show underway in the St. Louis area.

Sponsored by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association, Captain Bob May…from the “No Wake Zone” boating show on KRMS-AM…says the show in St. Charles presents a pretty extraordinary set up maximizing exposure to some of the latest vessels and other equipment.

“We got marine dealers on the top level, we got marine dealers on the lower level….then you’re going to find about 36 or 37 additional vendors….you know, docks & lifts & accessories & fun stuff & dock safety information….all of that is going to be right here in the convention center.”

The St. Charles Boat Show continues over the weekend…from 10am-9pm on Saturday and 10am-5pm on Sunday.

A portion of the proceeds from admission into the show will go towards the Kids Harbor Child Advocacy Center.