Process Server & Police Officer Killed In Independence Shooting While Serving Evection Notice

A man opened fire on a process server about to deliver an eviction notice killing the court worker in Independence, Missouri.

A responding police officer was also shot and killed.

Police Chief Adam Dustman says the tragedy has hit the department hard…“We’re broke…..I’m…..I’m just going to be very candid. We’re a broken family, but just like any other family we’re going to surround each other and lift each other up.”

Chief Dustman also says two other officers were wounded…“Two additional officers took gunshot rounds, one of which underwent surgery and is recovering and is expected to make a full recover. The other suffered only minor injuries.”

A suspect is in custody.

KRMS will follow this story and release the latest updates as they come in…..