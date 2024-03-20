St. Elizabeth Man Arrested for Possessing Child Porn

A 21-year-old from St. Elizabeth faces a class-B felony charge in Miller County for possessing child pornography-a second or subsequent offense or possessing more than 20 images.

The probable cause statement indicates that the investigation started when a cyber tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It’s alleged that Dylan Ash shared direct messages on Twitter of images showing sexual abuse activities involving children ranging in age from toddler to 6-years-old and an adult male.

A digital examination of devices owned by Ash revealed over 300 images, videos and other materials displaying child sexual abuse.

Bond for Ash was set at $50,000 with a condition, if he bonds, of having no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.