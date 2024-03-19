Demolition to Begin Along Bagnell Dam Strip

The process has started for some major demolition work along the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark.

The Reese Development Group, this week, presented a plan during a workshop session held by the city outlining the immediate demolition of several blighted properties along the strip include Two Bit Town, the original Old Time Photos structure, the rubble behind the Haunted Hotel, the old Sky Ferry and more.

Total cost of the demolition work is expected to push $1-million with plans to pursue, along with the city, some $600,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding with Reese chipping in a 20% match and covering the cost for the city’s grant writers and administrators.

The plan was unanimously approved by the city and a search is now underway for grant writing services. And, yes, efforts are being made to save what’s being called “any important nostalgia.”