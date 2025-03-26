St. Louis Metropolitan Police Now Officially Under State Oversight

Governor Mike Kehoe officially signs House Bill 495 into law.

Despite some opposition to the Bill, which included an emergency clause effective immediately putting the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department under state oversight, Kehoe calls the legislation a big win, statewide, for law enforcement and the future of Missouri.

NEWS-03-26-2025 KEHOE SIGNS 495-A

The governor was also quick to point out that the bill was not just a St. Louis issue and that there are 24 other provisions included in the legislation.

The full text of the bill, now a new law in Missouri, can be found on the House of Representatives’ website.