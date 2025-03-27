Charges Filed in Theft from ATM in Sedalia, FLOCK Cameras Track Down Getaway Vehicle

Charges have been filed against, at least, one of three people allegedly involved in a theft from an ATM in Sedalia back in January.

Sedalia police say that the individuals, apparently two males and one female, were able to use a USB to manipulate the ATM…called jackpotting…to dispense more than $69,000 to the ATM bandits.

Flock surveillance cameras have tracked the getaway vehicle with Georgia plates to Denver, Colorado, while the Secret Service has identified the original driver as Winston Leonardo Flores-Duran who has a past conviction in Texas for alien inadmissibility.

Flores-Duran is now formally charged in Pettis County with stealing-$25,000 or more-teller machine or contents and tampering with computer data to defraud.

A warrant was issued.