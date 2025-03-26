Prosecution of Ordinances Dealing with Use of Electronic Devices While Driving Unenforceable on Local Level (for Now)

Recent information revealing that local laws, ordinances and regulations dealing with the use of electronic devices while driving a vehicle are unenforceable on the local level draws a quick response by lake area State Representative Jeff Vernetti.

The information first reported, via social media, by Sunrise Beach Police Chief Scott Craig led to Vernetti drafting a House Bill which would change language of the state’s law on the use of electronic devices which preempts local enforcement.

The change would put enforcement back into local court systems instead of having to refer cases to the state court system provided local laws do not conflict with the State’s law.

Vernetti’s bill…number 1489…is on a fast track in the House after being read the first and second times on the 26th and 27th of last month, and is scheduled to be heard late this afternoon (March 26) by the Crime and Public Safety Committee.