State General Revenue Collections Increase 5% YTD

State Budget Director Dan Haug has announced that 2027 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections stand at $880.8 million compared to $839 million last year…or an increase of 5.0 percent compared to July 2025.

Gross collections by tax type reflected increases for the year in individual income tax, pass through entity tax, sales and use taxes, and corporate income and franchise taxes.

Reflecting decreases were refunds and all other collections.

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State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2027 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 5.0 percent compared to July 2025, from $839.0 million last year to $880.8 million this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

Increased 1.9 percent for the year, from $501.6 million last year to $510.9 million this year.

Pass through entity tax collections

Increased 3.3 percent for the year, from $20.1 million last year to $20.7 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 8.5 percent for the year, from $307.5 million last year to $333.6 million this year.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 15.0 percent for the year, from $37.7 million last year to $43.3 million this year.

All other collections

Decreased 29.3 percent for the year, from $54.2 million last year to $38.3 million this year.

Refunds

Decreased 19.4 percent for the year, from $82.0 million last year to $66.1 million this year.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

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