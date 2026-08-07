State General Revenue Collections Increase 5% YTD

Sun. Aug 9th, 2026
State Budget Director Dan Haug has announced that 2027 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections stand at $880.8 million compared to $839 million last year…or an increase of 5.0 percent compared to July 2025.
Gross collections by tax type reflected increases for the year in individual income tax, pass through entity tax, sales and use taxes, and corporate income and franchise taxes.
Reflecting decreases were refunds and all other collections.
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State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2027 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 5.0 percent compared to July 2025, from $839.0 million last year to $880.8 million this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
Pass through entity tax collections
Sales and use tax collections
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
All other collections
Refunds
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.