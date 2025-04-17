Man Detailing Boat Rescued from Middle of the Channel After Being Swept Out by the Wind on a Pool Raft

A man working off a dock at the 14-mile marker of the lake escapes injury, or worse, after being swept out into the middle of the main channel on a pool raft while not wearing a life jacket.

Sunrise Beach Fire officials say the call was received just after 5:30 Wednesday afternoon prompting a response by the district’s fireboat, an engine and the Missouri Water Patrol.

The unidentified man was located and rescued from the water before being returned to dock where he was detailing a boat.

The man probably also got a friendly reminder at the time that life jackets are a must when working or playing in the water…especially during this time of the year when the water is still pretty cold which can lead to fatigue setting in quickly.