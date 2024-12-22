Santa & His Crew Approved For Flight Across Missouri

Good news for kids of all ages in the lake area and around the globe.

Santa Claus and his nine reindeer led by none other than Rudolph have been cleared to fly for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day coming up on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn and State Veterinarian Doctor Steve Strubberg have approved the livestock movement papers filed for Santa’s flight from the North Pole to the lake area and beyond.

Reindeer approved for the long flight include: Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen, Comet and Cupid, Donner and Blitzen, and of course Rudolph.

The permit also allows for a few exceptions to accommodate early deliveries.