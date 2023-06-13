Statue Change Could Make Treating Overdoses Easier In The Show Me State

A change in statute could make treating overdoses a little easier in the state of Missouri.

A bill was passed by state lawmakers sponsored by St. Joseph Representative Brenda Shields enabling sheriffs’ deputies to administer reversal drugs to anyone suffering an overdose, without supervision by medical staff, medical director, or an ambulance driver.

Shields’s bill, which has already been sent to the Governor’s desk, would also legalize the means to test for the presence of fentanyl