STL Cardinals Reeling After Blowing Recent Games

Cardinals still licking their wounds from another blown save this week.

They’re 18 blown saves, the third most in all of baseball, and they’re also inducing the fewest swings outside the zone by opposing hitters.

So they’re not getting opposing teams to chase.

And that’s the most important thing to get those strikeouts.

You’re looking for strikeouts late in the ball game.

Cardinals relievers not getting that right now.

And even Riley O’Brien All Star for the Cardinals, struggling as he blows that save on Monday night.