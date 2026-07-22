Missouri DNR Updates Flood & Drought App To Help Identify Flooding

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has updated the Missouri Flood & Drought app to include Missouri’s 93 state park and historic site boundaries and labels, making it easier for users to identify different locations on the platform.

DNR Director Kurt Schaefer says it’s a relatively new app that was released in April which sets up notifications for streams in your area allowing the app to alert you with flooding information so you can avoid a route that could potentially put you in danger.

The app was developed over a three-year period and displays real-time conditions.

It’s available to download through app stores.