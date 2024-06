A U-T-V accident late Saturday morning in the 300-block of Cyrus Drive in Macks Creek sends one person to the emergency room with serious injuries.

The highway patrol says it happened when 28-year-old Joshua Farley, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was performing stunts in a field causing the U-T-V to overturn.

Farley was uninjured while a passenger, 33-year-old Gregory Biedenstein of St. Louis, was seriously hurt.

Biedenstein was flown to Cox South in Springfield.