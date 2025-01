A familiar face has been named as the new Chief Financial Officer for Central Ozarks Medical Center.

A press release issued by C-O-M-C names Monica Stogsdill as the new CFO.

Stogsdill had been serving as Director of Revenue Cycle for C-O-M-C before being promoted to her new position.

As CFO, Stogsdill will oversee all aspects of financial operations including budgeting, strategic planning and resource management.