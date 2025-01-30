Camdenton Announces Temporary Road Closure for Friday (Jan. 31)

The City of Camdenton Public Works Department announced that a contractor has requested the temporary closure of Dawson Road this Friday ( Jan. 31) to tap the water line for new apartment construction at the corner of Dawson Road and Rector.

While efforts will be made to keep one lane open, there might be periods when the entire road will be closed during the tapping process.

Barricades and signage will also be in place to warn motorists who are advised to use Mulberry as an alternate route for entering and exiting the area.