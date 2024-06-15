Storm Damage Across The Lake Mainly Blown Over Trees And Powerlines

Reports of damage from severe storms that pushed through the lake area during the late night and early morning hours on Thursday and Friday were hit-and-miss.

Most of that damage in Morgan County, according to Jason Foster from the emergency management office, was minor compared to what could’ve happened.

“Mostly private property have trees and limbs down….a lot of them hit power lines, we do have a lot of power lines down. I’ve also taken a report of some property damage.”

An area up D-Road in the Versailles area seemed to get hit harder than other areas.

In Camden County, E-M-A Director Samatha Dale also says downed trees account for most of the damage reports especially in the western areas of the county.

And in Miller County, Mike Rayhart from the emergency services office says there were few, if any, reports of damage.