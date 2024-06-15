Ameren Offers Tips For Protecting Yourself & Your Wallet From The Heat

With Mother Nature expected to deliver some heat to the lake area this weekend, Ameren-Missouri is sending out some friendly tips to help protect yourself from the temperatures while, at the same time, save some cash on your utility bills.

Ameren says, if you have to be outside during the heat of the day, to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks in shade or indoors and dress for the heat.

As for saving on your utility bill…raising your thermostat to the recommended 78 degrees will conserve on energy, regularly replace your HVAC filter, seal your home and make sure your ceiling fan is rotating counterclockwise in the summer.

It’s also recommended that you check often on other family members and elderly during extended times of hot weather.