Storm Damage Reported At Camden County Administrative Building

Although most of the reported damage from the storms Sunday night and Monday morning seemed to mainly impact the Macks Creek and Decaturville areas, a couple of the administration buildings in the heart of Camdenton are also now in need of some repairs.

“We have discovered we have a hole in a leak in the roof of our Admin building that we just had the roof done on. We’ve got some shingles that have come off the commission building, and we have a very bad water leak down in the wastewater area apartment. So we’ve got a lot of things going on here.”

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton also says, if you discover more damage from the storms, you should report it to the authorities so they can coordinate taking care of the situation.