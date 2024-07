A Stoutland man receives moderate injuries following a crash in Laclede County.

According to the Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Anthony Machabee was traveling southbound on Highway BB seven miles north of Sleeper, when his 2004 Dodge Ram travelled off the right side of the road, returned to the road, then travelled off the right side of the road again and struck several trees.

He was taken to Lake Regional for treatment.