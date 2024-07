A Wichita, Kansas, man is taken into custody on a fugitive warrant from out of state early Monday afternoon by the highway patrol in Laclede County.

The highway patrol report indicates that 21-year-old Quinton Morrison had been wanted on a felony warrant in Allen County, Kansas, on a property damage charge.

Morrison now faces a fugitive from out of state charge.

He’s being held without bond in the Laclede County Jail.