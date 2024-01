A Stoutland woman is injured in a one-vehicle accident along north highway-7 north of Irontown Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 11:30 Tuesday morning when 33-year-old Clourisa Standley fell asleep at the wheel sending the S-U-V she was driving off the road before overturning and striking several trees.

Standley was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries.

She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.