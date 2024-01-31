LOWA Says Article Claiming Lake Water Is Extremely Polluted Is Incorrect

An alliance dedicated to keeping a watchful eye over and monitoring the health of Lake of the Ozarks is calling out a recent online article describing the lake as being extremely polluted.

The article from A-Z Animals, according to Lake of the Ozarks Watershed Alliance Vice-President Greg Stoner, does identify several concerns but those concerns are not valid here at the lake.

“Got nutrients, nutrients. Everybody knows nutrients can be an issue. Sedimentation, storm runoff, dirt washing into the lake. Bacteria is always something we should be mindful of and concerned about.”

LOWA Executive Director Donna Swall echoes the sentiments of Stoner saying that the alliance has been very proactive in testing the lakes water quality over the years.

“After the latest study that was done by EPA about maybe the lake being a little bit impaired, we decided immediately to jump in and do more water monitoring again. So we have done a 22 week study from the first Wednesday in May through the last Wednesday in September 2021, 22 and 23. And we’re going to do it again this year.”

More information about LOWA’s activities can be found on the alliance’s website.