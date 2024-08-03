Stover Rural FD Receives NVFC and A-B Donation of Water

Every little bit helps especially during the long, hot days of summer.

The Stover Rural Fire District, this week, found itself on the receiving end of a program co-sponsored by the National Volunteer Fire Council and Anheuser Busch which paused production of its beverages to can a bunch of clean drinking water for wildland firefighters.

Chief Jim Witte also credits County Distributing Company for delivery of the 98 cases of water…or about 3,000 cans of water…which will be put to good use helping Stover personnel stay safe and hydrated during long incidents such as wildfires.