Narcotics Warrant Nets Two in Miller County

Two people are taken into custody on felony drug charges after a narcotics search warrant is executed at a residence on State Park Road in Brumley.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies and detectives were joined by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to execute the search warrant during which suspected methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, paraphernalia and cash were discovered inside the house. A subsequent search also uncovered several bags with meth in a vehicle at the location.

65-year-old Dolar Robinett and 62-year-old Dawn Roe were arrested at the scene and taken to the Miller County Jail. They are both charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, along with a felony for receiving stolen property in connection to a 4-wheeler at the scene reported stolen out of Moniteau County.

Roe has since been released after posting a $50,000 bond while Robinett is being held without bond.