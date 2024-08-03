fbpx

Sat. Aug 3rd, 2024

 

Narcotics Warrant Nets Two in Miller County

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

Two people are taken into custody on felony drug charges after a narcotics search warrant is executed at a residence on State Park Road in Brumley.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies and detectives were joined by the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force to execute the search warrant during which suspected methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, paraphernalia and cash were discovered inside the house. A subsequent search also uncovered several bags with meth in a vehicle at the location.

65-year-old Dolar Robinett and 62-year-old Dawn Roe were arrested at the scene and taken to the Miller County Jail. They are both charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, along with a felony for receiving stolen property in connection to a 4-wheeler at the scene reported stolen out of Moniteau County.

Roe has since been released after posting a $50,000 bond while Robinett is being held without bond.

All News RSS Feed Crime Top Stories Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

Reporter Mike Anthony