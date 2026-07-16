Subaru Issues Recall For Certain Vehicles Inaccurately Labeled

Heads up Subaru Drivers.

Subaru of America is recalling more than 541,000 of their Crosstrek, Forester, and Ascent SUVs, due to an inaccurate label attached to the vehicles.

In a notice recently published by the NHTSA, the vehicles were made with a certification label that incorrectly states their gross axle weight rating, or GAWR.

That number reflects the maximum weight that each axle of a vehicle can support and could lead to an overload, resulting in a crash.

Subaru says they are not aware of any crashes or injuries resulting from this issue.

No mechanical repair is needed and the company plans to mail impacted owners the correct certification label to place over the old one.