Thu. Jul 16th, 2026

 

Townhall Meetings For Camden County Candidates Set For Today & Next Thursday

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics Thursday, July 16th, 2026

A couple of town hall meetings to meet candidates on the August Primary ballot are right around the corner to be held at the Four Seasons Community Center.

The first, later today (Thursday) from 5:30-8:00pm, will feature Camden County candidates running for presiding commissioner’s spot and for the recorder of deeds.

The second town hall will then happen, same place and same time, one week from tonight featuring candidates running for auditor, county clerk, county collector and prosecuting attorney.

The candidates will introduce themselves with a question-and-answer period after.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Politics Thursday, July 16th, 2026

Reporter KRMS Newsroom