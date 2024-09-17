Summer Construction Continues On Some Lake Area Roadways

Although the summer construction season continues to wind down for the department of transportation, there’s still a few projects that aren’t wrapped up yet and are still causing impacts to motorists, especially south of the lake area.

“We do have some significant traffic impacts around the Laclede County area around Lebanon. So if you are still trying to get out to Bennett Springs State Park utilizing Route 64 heading West out of Lebanon, there is a sign detour in place. The Goodwin Hollow Bridge is being replaced.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, to the south, that work continues along Laclede Route-B and, to the north, along highway-54 in Jefferson City.