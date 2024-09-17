Wallethub Ranks Missouri At #34 As A “Best State For Teachers”

Thu. Sep 19th, 2024
Full Report:
With World Teachers’ Day around the corner and teachers making an average of 5% less per year than they did 10 years ago after adjusting for inflation, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best & Worst States for Teachers in 2024, as well as expert commentary, in order to help educators find places to work with good teaching environments and above-average compensation.
WalletHub analyzed the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 24 key metrics, ranging from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to public-school spending per student.
|Best States for Teachers
|Worst States for Teachers
|1. New York
|42. Louisiana
|2. Washington
|43. Oklahoma
|3. Virginia
|44. Alaska
|4. Utah
|45. South Dakota
|5. Maryland
|46. District of Columbia
|6. Illinois
|47. Tennessee
|7. Georgia
|48. Nevada
|8. Florida
|49. New Hampshire
|9. California
|50. Hawaii
|10. Indiana
|51. Maine
Best vs. Worst
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-teachers/7159