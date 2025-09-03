Sunrise Beach Fire Calls On Residents To Be Proactive With Missing Children

In case you missed it on Friday, a coalition of lake area fire districts and other first responders announced a public service campaign aimed at trying to minimize the loss of life…especially when it comes to a missing child.

“We feel that we need to get the word out and just kind of remind people, you know, if the child’s missing or something of that nature, that it’s not embarrassing, it’s being proactive. Call 911. Get us there as quickly as possible.”

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joe LaPlant also says to make sure you educate your children on wearing lifejackets when in, or near, the water.

Other reminders for the campaign include knowing where your children are at all times and keeping access points to swimming pools secured at all times.

So far this year alone, seven people including three children under the age of five have drowned at Lake of the Ozarks…none of them had lifejackets on at the time.