New Study Shows Sleep Apnea Expected To Become Serious Problem Over Next 25 Years

A new study warns that sleep apnea will become a much bigger problem in the U.S. in the next 25 years.

Dr. Carlos Nunez, Chief Medical Officer at the health technology company Resmed, co-authored the study, “46% of adults in the U.S. between the ages of 30 and 69 will have obstructive sleep apnea by the year 2050.”

He says the nation’s obesity rate will continue to grow, though obesity is only one factor, “Babies have sleep apnea. Children. People of all sizes, heights.”

He says the number of U.S., adults with sleep apnea will jump by 35% between now and 2050, while the number of women with sleep apnea will surge by 65%.

He cites increased awareness of the condition, and a continuing increase of the nation’s obesity rate, “We’re getting better at diagnosing it. The other reason is obesity and, uh, and other comorbidities and other conditions are associated with sleep apnea. Obesity continues to climb, obesity rates will continue to climb in the United States despite all of the wonderful new treatments for obesity and, and for weight loss.”

Nunez says a good night’s sleep is the number one factor for maintaining good health, more so than nutrition and exercise.