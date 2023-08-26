Sunrise Beach Fire Goes On Record About Progress Being Made Thanks To Proposition Fire

Putting your money to work as promised…the Sunrise Beach Fire District goes on record reporting to the general public how funding is being used from the recent voter-approved Proposition Fire.

Chief Joe Laplant says revenue from the ballot issue has allowed the district’s board of directors to elevate all staff members from the lowest non-contributory level of the Lagers retirement benefits to the highest level.

Other promises also included plans to open and staff Station-4, which is close to becoming a reality and could happen by January 1st of next year.

The board also, this week, approved the purchase of new self-contained breathing apparatus to replace aging out equipment.

It also allowed for the purchase of a brush truck, which will double as response vehicles for minor medical and citizen assist calls instead of rolling the big rigs, which are a lot more costly to operate.