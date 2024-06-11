Sunrise Beach Fire Working On Five Year Plan Including Truck Upgrades

Coming on the heels of the Sunrise Beach Fire District officially putting its new brush truck into service last week, the district is now focusing on the need to replace a firetruck or two.

That’s according to Chief Joe Laplant who says a couple of the rigs are pushing their recommended lengths of service.

“We’re running the old trucks still. In particular, Station #4…it’s first out engine is a 2001. So, there’s still some work to be done. But, we’re moving along very well with our five-year plan.”

A more specific timeframe during that five-year plan for a truck or two to be replaced was not identified.